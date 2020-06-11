Minor boy who left home to buy milk found murdered

The body of an eight-year-old boy was found at a vacant plot near her house in Sumar Goth on Wednesday. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraudate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Steel Town SHO Shakir Ali said the family of the deceased told the police that he left home to buy milk from a nearby shop and then went missing. When the family started searching for him in the area, they found his body at the empty plot. The officer said torture marks were also found on the body The police and the family members suspected that the boy was killed after being subjected to rape. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.