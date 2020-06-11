Farooq Sattar demands relief in federal budget for coronavirus-hit people

Continuing the practice of presenting a shadow federal budget, a trend the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had pioneered in 2012, the party’s disgruntled leader Dr Farooq Sattar said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s economy had already sunk even before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sattar, who is now heading the MQM-Organisation Restoration Committee, addressed a press conference at the Karachi Press Club to present a shadow budget aimed at giving suggestions to the federal government before presenting the federal budget.

Former MNA Nighat Shakeel and MQM-P central deputy convener Syed Shahid Pasha accompanied Sattar. “We present the shadow budget every year in which we make budget suggestions to the federal government to include them,” he said, adding that the federal budget would be presented in two days.

He said that the country was currently in an economic crisis. “If the government presented an IMF budget, the whole nation would be on streets. The government should provide relief to the people who are badly affected due to the coronavirus and the lockdown.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself said that the next two months would be tough for the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sattar held Khan and his cabinet responsible for the worst economic situation of the country. “There is a huge difference and confrontation among the Centre and provinces on various issues even during the coronavirus crisis and the federal government has been preparing the budget, “ he said, claiming that the federal and provincial governments were moving in different directions.

“No National Financial Commission award has come in the past 10 years. No meeting of the Council of Common Interests was held in this regard.” Sattar said federal minister Asad Umar had announced that electricity bills for two months would be waived, but the K-Electric and the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company did not waive the bills and they were sending huge bills to the residents.

He said there was no benefit to the people in reducing the price of petrol as it became rare, and if it was increased then everything got expensive. It seemed that no action would be taken against those responsible for the sugar and flour crises.