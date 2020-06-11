Meeting reviews situation of nullahs ahead of monsoon

To review the situation of nullahs in Karachi before the commencement of this year’s monsoon rains, a meeting was led by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday in which Sindh Labour and Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar were in attendance among other participants.

Briefing the participants, Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project director click Zubair Channa said the World Bank was going to make expenditures of 15 million dollars for the cleanliness of drains and the uplift work of landfill site at Jam Chakro. The meeting was told that the Sindh government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would assist the World Bank in this regard.

He said the cleanliness of drains would begin from the upcoming week and a special cell would be established at Jam Chakro for the disposal of garbage lifted from the drains. The KMC would provide lists of 38 big drains that were in its control and a feasibility report would also be sent to the provincial government for the cleanliness and fixing of chocked drains of the KMC and the DMCs, the meeting was told.

The KMC and the DMCs would apprise the Sindh government of their requirements so that they could be provided with the required funds, the meeting was told. The Karachi mayor asked the DMCs to apprise of the chocked drains as well as those which needed to be cleaned ahead of the monsoon rain spell.