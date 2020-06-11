Oil companies blamed for fuel shortage in Karachi

Oil companies are found to be involved in the recent oil crisis in the city as they dispatched oil slowly to the city, according to a report prepared by the assistant commissioner (AC) of Bin Qasim, said a press release issued by the Karachi commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

On the direction of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, the AC of Mauripur took action against oil hoarding in the city. He monitored athe reserves of oil companies at Keamari and Bin Qasim Port Authority. A report regarding hoarding and black marketing of petrol by oil companies in Port Qasim District was submitted by the AC to the deputy commissioner of Malir.

According to the report, as per the directions of the federal government, a committee has been constituted to ascertain the element of hoarding and black marketing and to verify the availability of stocks in depots of oil marketing companies as well as their supplies to retail outlets.

In this connection, the committee visited oil companies on June 9, Tuesday. In this visit, it was found that the Pakistan State Oil at Zufiqarabad Oil Terminal has imported 60,000 MT Mogas, whereas it dispatched 23,000 MT from May 26 to June 9. As per the day of the visit, the Mogas stock was about 37,000 metric tonnes (MT) At Hi-Tech Lubricants (HTL), their tank stocks were checked and the committee found about 16,000 MT Mogas available in the tanks.