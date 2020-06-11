Sindh governor hands over 1,500 sets of PPEs to Civil Hospital

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday handed over 1,500 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and 2,000 face masks and hand sanitizers to the administration of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Medical Superintendent Dr Khadim Qureshi, AMS Dr Imsail Memon and AMS Dr Rubina Bashir were present on the occasion. Sindh Governor said the doctors, paramedics and janitorial staff were the front-line soldiers in the fight against COVID-19. “Their invaluable and untiring efforts have been commendable and the whole nation salutes them for their unprecedented sacrifices,” he added.

He said the PPEs were a basic requirement of health professionals and the government would ensure that it was provided to them when and where needed. “With the availability of PPEs, the health professional could discharge their duties with utmost peace of mind, and remain infection-free while dealing with COVID-19 patients.”

The governor continued: “We have to learn to live with COVID-19 disease as there is no sign of it getting diminished in the near future. By adopting simple precautionary measures, we can control the spread of this virus.” He said: “We have to remind ourselves of social distancing, avoid handshakes and hugs, while washing hands several times a day. It should be included in our daily routine for the better health of ourselves and our family and friends”.

He added: “Prime Minister Imran Khan was saying from the day one that our country could not afford a complete lockdown as our ground realities are totally different from those of the developed nations. We have to strike a balance between the COVID-19 precautionary measures and economic activities.”