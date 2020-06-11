Three more bodies unearthed from Lyari building collapse rubble

The death toll of Sunday’s building collapse in Lyari rose to 22 on Wednesday after rescuers dug up three more bodies from the rubble during an ongoing search and rescue operation to find the victims.

The five-storey residential building had collapsed in Kalri, leaving its residents trapped under debris. Some of the residents are reportedly still under the rubble as fears that the number of those dead and injured in the incident may rise further continues to loom large.

The rescue operation continued for a fourth day, during which bodies of three more people, including a woman, were pulled out from the rubble. So far 22 bodies and six injured have been recovered from the debris.

On the first day, the rescuers had found the body of a woman under the debris, while another five were recovered on the second day of the search and rescue operation. However, 13 more — the highest yet — were retrieved on the third day and another three on the fourth day.

According to the rescuers, the latest bodies that they recovered were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. The deceased have been identified as Yasim Iqbal, 25, Azeem Kaleem, 22, and Mahek Shaukat, 25.

Azeem and Mahek were related to each other. One of their relatives Sajjad said Azeem’s father Kaleem had lost his wife Fahmida, while three of his sons, namely Fahim, Saleem and Azeem, had been found dead under the rubble. Sajjad said Kaleem’s other relatives had also lost their lives in building collapse.

He said Kaleem was a painter by profession, his son Fahim used to work for the Pakistan Customs, while the other sons Saleem and Azeem used to work at a shopping centre.

Bodies of 14 men, seven women and a minor boy have so far been dug out of the rubble. Around 200 people used to live in the building, but a majority of them had already left it, while some families living on the two floors had not vacated it.

Army engineers, Rangers soldiers and police officials have been using heavy machinery to lift concrete slabs to recover the people buried under the building’s rubble.

Sindh Building Control Authority officials said that the five-storey building was 25 to 30 years old and in a very bad shape. They said the structure had been erected on a 400-square-yard plot, and that they had asked the occupants to evacuate it prior to the collapse.

They added that the residents had been issued with multiple notices to leave the building due to its dilapidated condition, but many refused to pay heed, while the reason for the collapse and a conclusive answer to how many people might be stuck under the debris remained undetermined.