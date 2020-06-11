Sindh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a day with 42 more victims

Forty-two more people have died due to COVID-19 — the highest number of deaths yet in a single day — and another 2,487 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 738.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that most of the deaths occurred, as usual, in Karachi. “This is the highest number of deaths in a single day in the province so far, which highlights the gravity of the situation.”

Shah said that 9,100 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,487 people, or 27.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19. He pointed out that this is the highest ratio yet of tests to positive results in a day, breaking Tuesday’s record of 25 per cent. “This needs to be controlled with the support of our people.”

He said the provincial government has so far conducted 255,617 tests, which have resulted in 43,790 positive cases, which means that 17.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.7 per cent. “Death of 42 patients overnight has grieved me very much.” He said that 22,045 patients are currently under treatment: 20,471 in self-isolation at home, 48 at isolation centres and 1,526 at hospitals.

He added that 493 patients are in critical condition, of whom 77 are on life support. The CM said that 1,111 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 21,007, which shows a 48 per cent recovery rate.

He said that the number of fresh cases and deaths have been increasing exponentially after Eidul Fitr, with 42 deaths — the highest so far — being recorded on Wednesday alone.

He added that hospitalisation numbers had increased four times than what they had been 15 days ago. “The number of critical patients has also grown 10 times during the past

15 days.”

He pointed out that around 75 per cent of those who had died had one or more other medical conditions, while 75 per cent of the people had been over the age of 50. He lamented that 34 medical professionals had also died in Pakistan, of whom 12 belonged to Sindh.

Shah said that out of the 2,487 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,755 (or 70.6 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 498 of the new patients belong to District East, 443 to District South, 409 to District Central, 173 to District Malir, 117 to District West and 115 to District

Korangi.

He said Hyderabad has reported 80 new cases, Ghotki 69, Sukkur 43, Larkana 40, Sanghar 37, Khairpur 29, Dadu and Jamshoro 25 each, Sujawal 23, Kashmore 22, Shikarpur 17, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 13 each, Thatta 12, Kambar and Tando Mohammad Khan 11 each, Umerkot nine, Jacobabad eight, Badin four and Tando Allahyar one.

Testing capacity

The CM said that the testing capacity of several laboratories has been increased 110 times from 80 to 9,000. “We have 21 labs in nine different districts where the highest number of tests per million are being conducted,” he said. He added that 80 per cent of the 225,000 tests have been conducted for free by the Sindh government.

Treatment facilities

Shah said that 203 designated hospitals with 8,000 beds have been arranged all over Sindh for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. “We have established 670 high-dependency unit beds and 334 ICU beds with ventilators, and these facilities are being expanded.”

Concluding his statement, he said his government has set up helplines — 1021, 1025, 9123, 021-99204452 and 021-99206565 — for tests and guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19.

He urged the people of the province to understand the seriousness of the situation, avoid going out of the house unnecessarily and strictly comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government.