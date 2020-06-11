close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 11, 2020

Japan’s ‘Kawasaki disease’ doctor dies at 95

World

AFP
June 11, 2020

TOKYO: The Japanese doctor who discovered the mysterious "Kawasaki’s disease" -- recently in the headlines for some similarities to coronavirus -- has died of natural causes aged 95, his research NGO said on Wednesday. Paediatrician Tomisaku Kawasaki first noticed the disease in the 1960s as a junior doctor when he began treating children with fever, red eyes and a rash with no clear cause.

Latest News

More From World