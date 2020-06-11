Japan’s ‘Kawasaki disease’ doctor dies at 95

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: The Japanese doctor who discovered the mysterious "Kawasaki’s disease" -- recently in the headlines for some similarities to coronavirus -- has died of natural causes aged 95, his research NGO said on Wednesday. Paediatrician Tomisaku Kawasaki first noticed the disease in the 1960s as a junior doctor when he began treating children with fever, red eyes and a rash with no clear cause.