Pressure on Biden to pick black VP

George Floyd’s death and the resulting wave of rage against racism and police brutality may have changed the political calculus for US presidential contender Joe Biden, who faces pressure to pick a black female running mate.

Senator Kamala Harris, an early favourite, House Democrat Val Demings, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have each spoken with passion about the unrest gripping the nation, but also from their own experience as black women in America.

Their odds have risen substantially on internet sites that feature betting on who will become the Democratic nominee’s vice presidential pick. Biden has already pledged to choose a woman as his running mate for the November 3 election against President Donald Trump.

Now, with a thirst for justice and change aroused by Floyd’s death in police custody May 25, many black voters are "demanding a black VP," according to Daniel Gillion, professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania.

Oddsmakers have taken note. Several frontrunners have slipped in recent weeks in the so-called "veepstakes," including US senators and former 2020 presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. All three are white.

Biden, who served eight years as wingman to Barack Obama, the country’s first black president, has said he is considering naming a partner of colour. The 77-year-old political veteran remains popular with black voters. They helped propel him to victory in the party’s nomination race, and he knows its a voting bloc that is crucial to any Democrat seeking the White House.

Speaking to CBS on Tuesday, Biden said acknowledged the heightened "urgency" of picking a running mate "who is totally simpatico" with his positions and governing philosophy. "I want someone strong, and someone who is ready to be president on day one," he added, speaking as one who would become the oldest US president ever if he wins the election.

In this already extraordinary campaign -- rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuring economic crisis and now the upheaval over Floyd’s death -- one cannot discount the potential for Biden’s pick, which is expected around August 1, to be influenced by yet other unexpected events.