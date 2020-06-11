‘Hamd-o-Naat’, online talent show concludes

Islamabad : Season 4 of the Serena Hotels' nationwide singing talent hunt programme, Sarangi, concluded here.

The jury announced the winners of the competition, themed 'Hamd-o-Naat', online.

The organisers said despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the Serena Hotels continued to use the digital platform in engaging the community through various initiatives.

Hamd is a word that exclusively praises the Almighty Allah, while Naat is a poem in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The organisers said this year’s competition, which kicked off at the beginning of the fasting month of Ramazan, received more than 150 submissions from promising vocal talent in the art of Hamd and Naat from all over the country.

The end of season judging event for Serena Sarangi Competition is usually a star-studded affair. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the event was held in a limited setting with the participants showcasing their talent via video link.

The quality of the competitors made up for it and the jury consisting of Sufi folk maestro Arieb Azhar, legendary Qawwal Asif Ali Santoo and leading music producer Sarmad Ghafoor, found it difficult to pick a single winner.

Osaid Alam, an FSc. from Punjab College of IT, was picked as one of the winners. Inspired by world renowned Naatkhwan Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah, Osaid started reciting Naats from a young age. He wasmentored by his teacher Syed Manzoor Ul Konain Shah who helped him polish his talent and passion and won a number of Provincial and National Naat competitions to-date.

Another winner was Ayesha Rasheed, a doctorate student from University of Punjab who said her powerful vocals and Sufi singing style are inspired by Abida Perveen. Ayesha hasalready won a number district and national level accolades since her young age for SufiSinging and Kalaam, including Kalam e Iqbal competition held by Iqbal Academy and Unique Drama Festival Lahore.

The third winner was Ayesha Tariq, a 17-year-old second year student from Lahore passionate about Hamd-o-Naat and Sufi ghazals.

The winners received certificates and cash prize to be divided among them equally. They will also each receive a recording session on Serena Sarangi Nights, an online live music initiative by Serena Hotels which is broadcast around the world.

The organisers said Sarangi was one of Serena Hotels’ cultural diplomacy initiatives meant to foster the rich cultural heritage of the country and promote arts and activities that inspired peace and hope.

According to them, it has become a powerful platform over the years giving undiscovered musical talent from around the country the chance to step forward by sending a sample of their performance online, to be discovered and polished by the professionals in the music industry.