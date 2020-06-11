close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Plasma donation helpline launched

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Islamabad : The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a helpline for plasma donation to treat the coronavirus patients.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman for NDMA said the people, who had recovered from novel coronavirus, could contact the helpline at 0304-111-01-61 for plasma donation.

He said an officer of NDMA has been appointed as focal person for registration of data.

The spokesman said the helpline will work round the clock. He said the donor's name and other personal information will be kept confidential.

