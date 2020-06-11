Plasma donation helpline launched

Islamabad : The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a helpline for plasma donation to treat the coronavirus patients.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman for NDMA said the people, who had recovered from novel coronavirus, could contact the helpline at 0304-111-01-61 for plasma donation.

He said an officer of NDMA has been appointed as focal person for registration of data.

The spokesman said the helpline will work round the clock. He said the donor's name and other personal information will be kept confidential.