SHO Waris Khan test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Station House Officer (SHO) Warris Khan Police Station has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the confirmation of COVID-19, SHO Warris Khan Police Station Ghazanfar Abbas has been quarantined at his home.

It is worth mentioning here that already six SHOs of different police stations of Rawalpindi have been tested positive with COVID-19 and have been quarantined at their

A total of 36 officials of Rawalpindi police have been tested positive with Covid-19 including six SHOs and ASP New Town.