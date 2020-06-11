close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 11, 2020

SHO Waris Khan test positive for COVID-19

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Station House Officer (SHO) Warris Khan Police Station has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the confirmation of COVID-19, SHO Warris Khan Police Station Ghazanfar Abbas has been quarantined at his home.

It is worth mentioning here that already six SHOs of different police stations of Rawalpindi have been tested positive with COVID-19 and have been quarantined at their

A total of 36 officials of Rawalpindi police have been tested positive with Covid-19 including six SHOs and ASP New Town.

