‘Nutritional inadequacy greatly impairs functioning of immune system’

Islamabad : Everything you inherit in your genes is not set in stone. As human, we are very complex, and our lifestyle and circumstances can awaken or suppress individual genes. The nutrients in the food that we consume directly turn on or off the cells in the gene to be activated, and this decides who ‘you’ are today from all the options that your genes would have ordinarily supported.

Consultant Nutritionist and Head of the Clinical Nutrition Department of Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr. Rezzan Khan expressed these views during an exclusive interaction with ‘The News’ here on Wednesday. She said, every person inherits their genes from their parents, and parents’ lifestyle influences that of their children as well. Thus, to a great extent, our health is shaped unconsciously by our parents. Poor or healthy diet choices can alter the nature of one’s DNA and can be passed on to the next generation. A parent’s diet before conception can affect how their child’s genes function.

At the same time, however, Dr. Rezzan pointed out that everything that we inherit in our genes is not set in stone. “The supply of nutrients that to the body changes natural immunity and causes adaptive immune responses. Adaptive immune responses are directly influenced by variations in the genome; however, specific genomes are activated based on your diet and lifestyle choices,” she stated.

Dr. Rezzan, who is also the Islamabad Chapter In-charge of the Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society, explained that our body responds in a very individualized way to infection and disease, based on our diet. “Your ability to use nutrition to affect your genes means that you are not at the mercy of genetics alone and have some powerful tools to ‘tune’ your body’s defenses,” she said.

Explaining further, the nutrition said, as a child grows and establishes their own food preferences, the maturation of taste and its consequences on eating behaviour such as food preferences and dietary habits remain influenced early in life by genetics, as well as by environmental and cultural experiences. However, in adulthood, environmental and cultural experiences—rather than genetic predisposition—are more correlated to taste perception and eating behaviour. Several studies on the genetics of taste suggest that learned behaviours override genetic predisposition.

Genetic variations determine individual food likes and dislikes. Food preferences and dietary habits are influenced by taste perception as well as genetic and non-genetic factors. Your life stage, eating behaviour, physical activity, and gut microbiota determine your taste perception. These differ for every individual and consequently shape your immune system and health individually. This affects an individual’s nutritional health as people are less likely to eat foods they don't like, consequently leading to lower intake of certain food groups and their nutritional benefits. This is important as nutritional inadequacy greatly impairs the functioning of the immune system.

“No single food or supplement can prevent all illnesses; however, good choices can help to support your immune system through a healthy diet,” Dr. Rezzan advised.

Food has medicinal properties and you can take advantage of its power to ‘alter’ your genes for improving immunity and fighting off infections. Regularly consume healthy and nutritious food to awaken essential genes that have a positive impact on health. If you have not been careful so far, make a commitment to nourish your body with good nutrition with small, manageable changes. It will benefit you, your off-springs, and humanity at large, she concluded.