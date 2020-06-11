Another 9 die of COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another nine patients have died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far reported from the region to 174 which is nearly three times as much as has so far been reported from Balochistan province.

To date, a total of 62 deaths due to the disease have been reported from Balochistan from where a total of 7031 confirmed cases have so far been registered of which as many as 2462 patients have already been recovered.

On the other hand, confirmation of another 223 patients positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours from the twin cities took the tally to 8761 which is 1730 more than the number of patients from Balochistan. So far, a total of 2104 patients have recovered from the disease in the twin cities.

In Islamabad Capital Territory alone, the number of active cases of the disease was 5063 on Wednesday while in Balochistan, the number of active cases reported on Wednesday stands at 4507. The total number of active cases from the twin cities was 6482.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in last 24 hours, as many as four confirmed patients of the illness died here in Rawalpindi district while five in ICT. The patients died in the district were residents of Rawal Town, Cantonment Board area, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta. All the four patients died in the district were undergoing treatment at healthcare facilities in town.

Two of the patients died at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and two at Benazir Bhutto Hospital according to district health department. One of the deceased was 47 years old while the rest three were over 60 years of age.

COVID-19 has claimed a total of 117 deaths in the district while another 45 patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours after which the number of confirmed patients of the illness from the district has reached 2798 of which 1261 have recovered, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that on Wednesday, a total of 381 confirmed patients of the disease were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including CMC at RIU, BBH, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital.

He added the number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district has reached 1038 while another 2709 persons have been under quarantine in their homes. All the confirmed patients at homes and suspects who are under quarantine are asymptomatic, said Dr. Sohail.

Meanwhile, another 178 patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 5963 of which 843 have so far recovered while 57 have lost their lives.