Chanu mulls seeking damages from IWF

NEW DELHI: Indian weight­lifter Sanjita Chanu said Wednesday she plans to seek damages from the sport’s world body for jeopardising her Olympic dreams after she was cleared of two-year-old doping charges.

The International Weight­lifting Federation (IWF) had revoked Chanu’s provisional suspension in 2019 and on Tuesday cleared the Commonwealth Games double gold medallist of all charges due to “non-conformities” in the handling of her samples.

“I have lost crucial years of my career. My Olympic dreams have been shattered as I could not take part in qualifying events due to mental stress,” the 26-year-old Chanu, who has always claimed her innocence, told AFP by phone. “I will talk to a counsel and take legal action against the world body and seek damages. I am relieved yes, but what about the time I have lost?”

The IWF made the decision based on the recommendation of the World Anti-Doping Agency, which conveyed its decision to the world body on May 28. Chanu’s sample, taken out-of-competition in the United States before the world championships in November 2017, had tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone.