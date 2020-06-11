Leverkusen beat Saarbruecken

BERLIN: Saarbruecken’s unprecedented German Cup run came to an end at the semi-finals Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The fourth-tier football side, whose last competitive match was in March, beat top-flight clubs Cologne and Fortuna Duesseldorf on their way to becoming the first team from that level to reach the last four of the cup.

Saarbruecken coach Lukas Kwasniok had said a place in the July final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium would be tantamount to the “rebirth of Jesus”, but there was no miracle on Tuesday.

They were comfortably dealt with by Leverkusen, who are chasing a spot in next season’s Champions League and were in the driving seat from the get go at Saarbruecken’s tiny, empty ground in southwestern Germany. “We lost, that is bad for our state of mind most of all. It bothered me that we weren’t tough enough,” said Kwasniok told Sky.

The away side were quickly two ahead thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby and Lucas Alario within the first 20 minutes.

Both were set up by Kerem Demirbay, whose pass for Diaby’s opener in particular highlighted the gulf in class between the two teams.