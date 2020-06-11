British Open can go ahead in August: LPGA

PARIS: LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said he felt “pretty sure” the Women’s British Open could go ahead in August despite France’s Evian Championship becoming the first women’s golf major to be lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British Open at Troon in Scotland is due to be played from August 20-23, with players arriving in Britain for the Scottish Open, co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour, in North Berwick a week earlier.

The Evian Championship, one of five women’s majors, had already been rescheduled from July 23-26 to August 6-9.

But on Tuesday it was shelved until 2021 because of continuing uncertainty over travel restrictions for the 120-strong international field and several hundred support staff.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have a later date. We had already moved Evian back once and the rest of our calendar is pretty well spoken for,” said Whan, who recently announced plans for the LPGA Tour to resume at the Mar­a­t­h­on Classic in Ohio on July 23.

“I give (Evian) a lot of credit. They battled until the end. We had a lot of different formats being discussed: small footprints, no fans,” Whan said.