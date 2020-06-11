Younis can play a vital role in England: Ramiz

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Ramiz Raja has said that Pakistan’s new batting coach Younis Khan is capable of providing national team a cricket-centric environment but for the purpose he will have to deal with his mood swings.

“He can improve the team’s focus during the England tour. This is a difficult trip as there will be need to understand things along with playing cricket. And Younis can play vital role in this respect,” Ramiz said on his Youtube channel.

“Younis is a hardworking and dedicated individual. His career’s figures are outstanding. He has an excellent record in England. He has a very good bond with head coach Misbahul Haq and probably it was the main reason that Misbah was keen to involve him.

“His mood keeps on swinging. Hence the alarm bells will continue ringing as at any time he may quit. But now he should not do anything wrong as he is starting a new career. When you are a player you have different sort of challenges and demands but when you become a coach you work keeping yourself behind the screen.”

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hailed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for assigning key roles to former players, saying it was good to see cricketers running the show.

Besides head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq, fast bowling coach Waqar Younis, the PCB appointed Younis as batting coach and Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach on Tuesday. Saqlain Mushtaq is now head of players development and Nadeem Khan director of the high performance centre.

“As this is a show of cricketers and it is better if it’s run by them. All the former players are sincere to the game and have individual performances when it comes to cricket or coaching,” he said in on his Youtube channel.

However, the all-rounder advised the former players to stay in their domain while working for cricket cause as things get easy this way.

“When stalwarts gather at a single place then issues occur so my suggestion is that everyone should take the team along as a unit,” he said.

Speaking about the appointment of Younis as batting coach, Afridi said this was a very good decision. “I am very happy over the decision as Younis is a very hardworking and experienced player. He has already performed in England so this thing matters a lot,” he said.