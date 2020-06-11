Younis wants return of good old days for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed batting coach for England tour, Younis Khan, has promised to contribute to the national cause the way he had done in partnership with Misbahul Haq in their playing days.

Talking to journalists through video link on Wed­nesday, Younis said his par­t­nership with Misbah (now the head coach) had been instrumental in bringing many victories for the country.

“Now when I have been appointed as a batting coach, I hope that success story would be repeated. I would try my best to help Misbah in bringing laurels for the country. Misbah had been a great associate during my playing time and I hope that the partnership would continue in a successful manner.”

Younis, who often had been blamed for going beyond his given mandate, clarified saying he knew his limitations well. “I know for what purposes I have been appointed as a batting coach and know my limitations well. I have learnt a lot especially in these three years after retirement. What I would try is to give my best efforts to help head coach in achieving victory in England.”

The former batman ter­med late Bob Woolmer as his mentor in coaching. “I have learnt a lot from Woolmer when it comes to coaching. He had a special coaching mind that helped me a lot in getting the true kno­wledge. What I want is to pass on my knowledge and ex­­pertise in batting to younger lot.”

He thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving him the opportunity to accompany the team as a batting coach to England. “I met with PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan on June 2. I am really thankful to the PCB that what I proposed and they accepted that.”

Younis admitted that it would not be an easy series in England. “The series would be a tough and demanding one. Things have changed a lot since last five months. The whole world has changed and so is the game of cricket. We have to quickly adapt to the changing time to bring out the best in us. I know there will not be enough time for training. But whatever time we would be having on our disposal should be utilized in best possible way.”

Younis, who holds the record for most Test runs for Pakistan, hoped that Babar Azam would go on to break his record. “He has all the potential to beat my record and set new mark for others to follow. He is our batting linchpin and I hope he would continue contributing to the Pakistan cause like the way he had been doing in the past.”

The former Pakistan captain said he had no doubts on the talent and quality of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq. “When I was there in the team both were seen contributing in a big way. What they need is mental strength as they have everything else to become consistent as batsmen.”

Younis said he never hesitated to coach even the junior string. “What I want is to serve country’s cricket no matter where I am required to render my services. I never desired to become head coach of the team. It is too early to talk about that.”