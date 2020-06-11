Scottish league clubs to benefit from over £3m donation

EDINBURGH: Every Scottish league club will be able to access a £50,000 grant to help them through the coronavirus crisis following a donation worth more than £3million.

Edinburgh-based investment manager James Anderson has pledged a £2.5million personal donation which will be topped up by gift aid to be worth £3,125,000.

Some of the money will also be used for two funds to help projects in the clubs’ communities. Anderson was introduced to the Scottish Professional Football League by Hearts owner Ann Budge after donating a significant sum to the club in recent years. But it has been stressed that his new gift is not contingent on the Tynecastle side being saved from relegation. The only condition for clubs to access grants is that they can prove they provide “support for the wider community in which they are based”.

The income could be vital in helping some lower-league clubs play at least some of next season amid extra costs of Covid-19 testing and the loss of gate receipts amid social restrictions.

Anderson, a 60-year-old partner at the Baillie Gifford asset management firm, said: “I have great faith in the SPFL Trust, and confidence that they — and SPFL clubs along with their charitable trusts — will take this opportunity and make a great success of it.”

A total of £2.1million will be available to clubs with £400,000 being used to speed up the launch of the SPFL Trust’s Scottish Football United fund, a scheme in which the game can “respond to major issues or crisis”. The gift aid portion will set up a new Anderson Fund which will be spent on projects which demonstrate a positive impact on “health, attainment, or inclusion as well as any general related support during the Covid-19 crisis”.

Each party has stressed that Hearts played no part in the discussions between Anderson, the SPFL and SPFL Trust, with a statement insisting that the donation comes “without qualification or preconditions relating to future structure or governance at the SPFL”.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This extremely generous donation from James will help protect all of our clubs from the very worst effects of Covid-19, enabling them to return to playing as early as it’s safe to do so, whilst continuing to reach out and support communities as they have done throughout the pandemic.”