Budget and the GDP

On the economic front, there have been a couple of developments that need our attention. On the budget side, the National Economic Council’s (NEC) approval of Rs1.3 trillion includes just Rs70 billion for Covid-19 response. The federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) is likely to be just Rs650 billion and that too with a foreign exchange component of Rs72.5 billion. The provincial development outlay hovers around Rs674 billion for the upcoming budget. But the most surprising is the macroeconomic framework with a GDP growth target of 2.3 percent and inflation at 6.5 percent for 2020-21. This is despite the fact that the World Bank predicts Pakistan’s GDP growth at as low as minus 0.2 percent in the next fiscal year; Pakistan’s own calculation for the outgoing fiscal is also minus 0.38 percent. All this is happening when we have seen a sharp decline in oil prices in the international market.

The point is how the benefit of falling oil prices was not able to have a positive impact on Pakistan’s economy. It appears that the economic managers of the country totally failed to capitalize on this bonanza resulting from the reduced oil prices. It also appears that the government did not provide support to cushion fiscal and current account balances. It is not fair to blame everything on the Covid-19 pandemic as it only reached Pakistan in March 2020 when the economic landscape was already messed up. The GDP growth target for 2020-21 at 2.3 percent seems to be as off the mark as the revenue targets were in the outgoing fiscal. The government is expecting that the industry will grow at a meagre 0.1 percent whereas agriculture and services will show 2.8 and 2.9 percent growth respectively. These are much rosier forecasts keeping in mind the 0.2 percent contraction projected by the World Bank which has also calculated minus 2.6 percent growth this fiscal year.

The same applies to inflation figures. While the Planning Commission projects an average inflation rate of 6.5 percent, it seems highly likely that the rate would be much higher than projected, as has happened during the outgoing year. It is noteworthy that inflation in the country had hit a whopping 14. 56 percent in January. What the government needs to do at the moment is to focus on the trade deficit that the Planning Commission projects at slightly over seven percent of the GDP. But again this figure appears to be misleading. Talking about the current account deficit, again we see similar wishful thinking of being at just 1.6 percent of the GDP. The government also needs to look at the projected export and import growths. These are crisis times that need extraordinary measures to prepare the country for the coming months and even years that will not be easy.