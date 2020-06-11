UK must continue to work with ‘rising power’ China

LONDON: Britain should continue to work with the “great and rising power” of China but must feel “absolutely free” to raise concerns with Beijing, according to Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister was pressed to publish a consultation paper on the UK’s engagement with China following concerns over several issues, including Covid-19, Hong Kong and the involvement of Huawei in the UK’s 5G network.

Johnson replied at Prime Minister’s Questions: “I am a Sinophile and I believe we must continue to work with this great and rising power.

“But when we have – on climate change or trade or whatever it happens to be – serious concerns as a country, we must – whether it’s over the origins of Covid-19 or the protection of our critical national infrastructure, or indeed over what is happening in Hong Kong – feel absolutely free to raise those issues loud and clear with Beijing. And that is what we will continue to do.” The UK Government agreed in January to allow Huawei’s equipment to play a limited role in the 5G network, but has since launched another review. The company has repeatedly denied allegations that its equipment could be used to spy on people and governments in the West.