Five more Kashmiris fall prey to Indian atrocities

HELD SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: Indian troops killed five more Kashmiri young men in an ongoing cordon and search operation in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The violent operation was carried out in the Sugoo Hendhama area of the district Shopian, according to the Kashmir Media Service. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in, and Indian troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area. As is the norm now, occupation authorities snapped internet service in the district.

This is third violent operation in Shopian since Sunday. During those operations, the troops killed more than a dozen youths and left many others injured. Houses were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, a contempt petition has been moved in the Indian Supreme Court stating that despite the court’s order, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has not set up a special committee to review internet restrictions in the disputed territory. The petition was submitted by the Foundation of Media Professionals.

On May 11, a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana had directed constitution of a special committee immediately to examine the continuity of restrictions limiting internet speed to 2G, instead of high speed 3G/4G services, which was demanded by the petitioners, including the Foundation of Media Professionals.

This special committee was to be consisted of the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Secretary, Department of Communications and the Chief Secretary of occupied Kashmir. As per the court order, this committee was supposed to examine alternatives and determine whether 3G/4G internet speed could be allocated to certain regions on a trial basis.

Indian Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary of occupied Kashmir, BVR Subhrahmanyam, have been added in personal capacities as respondents in the contempt petition.

The petitioner says that despite court orders, no such committee seems to have been constituted yet, and no order has been published by the authorities. And, the administration of occupied Kashmir has decided to continue the speed restrictions till June 17 as per order issued on May 27, the petitioner argued.

The petition sought initiation of contempt proceedings and summoning the officers who are members of the special committee to explain the delay in executing the Indian top court’s verdict.