Sandbox draws upbeat response

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) Regulatory Sandbox, a technology-driven initiative, received immense response from wide range of innovators, including well-established entities, foreign companies and startups, a statement said on Wednesday.

These entities, startups submitted their proposed solutions and business models in the areas of insurance, non-banking finance sector and capital markets.

The SECP received a total of 32 applications in which business schemes related to equity, real estate, donation and reward-based crowd funding projects, digital insurer and insurance brokerage models, automated death claims intimation, digital gold selling platform, peer-to-peer lending and schemes related to e-money and digital currency, etc were proposed, it said.

In addition, application for digitalisation of Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA), Digital Identity / KYC Platform, centralised online platform for mutual funds were also received.

The SECP has completed preliminary screening of the applications received under the First Cohort of Regulatory Sandbox and has accordingly communicated results to the applicants.

Of the 32 applications, 13 applications have been accepted for the next stage of detailed evaluation; whereby, these ideas will be meticulously reviewed and evaluated by the commission, which would include live demonstrations of proposed technology solutions / platforms and processes aimed at assessing the ability and readiness of the proposed solutions to be launched in the live testing environment, the statement said.