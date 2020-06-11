‘Government’s feeble writ leads to oil debacle’

KARACHI: Government’s feeble writ to enforce uniform action nationwide following the coronavirus outbreak has led to the gravest petroleum products’ shortage with people running one place to other in search of fuel, while an abrupt ban on oil import stole the benefit of international price fall, sources said on Wednesday.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs), in repeated letters to the ministry of energy since the early April, cautioned against an impending oil shortage and called for lifting of the ban on oil imports, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Because of the need to operate necessary supply chains (food and fuel) and in particular because of the harvest season, we are suddenly witnessing an extremely high consumption of diesel,” said one OMC’s letter to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, seen by The News. “Over the last four days, we have seen an average offtake of 20,749 metric tons per day of diesel.”

The government was also warned that the country would be left with only five days’ stock, not including the pipeline dead-stock volume, which is not useable.

The sources said the industry continues to search for the wisdom behind the ban on oil import on March 25.

In late March, ministry of energy had asked OMCs to cancel their planned cargoes for April onwards to help refineries and production companies deal with oil surfeit due to no upliftment of refined products.

“Consumption of motor gasoline has dropped significantly due to enforcement of lockdown by provincial governments to control spread of COVID-19,” the petroleum division of the ministry said in a document then.

The ban was lifted towards the end of April and only reduced and short duration permission was given. The permission for June was given as late as May 7 and by then the oil prices in international market had begun to pick up. Now, oil prices are near $40 per barrel compared to $10 per barrel earlier.

OMCs have been consistently demanding of permission for three-month imports.

“Actually, petroleum division closed the best option to benefit from cheap oil by banning oil import,” a source said. “With combined storage capacity of over 500,000 metric tons, OMCs could have stored 2-3 months of the country’s oil supply.”

The sources said the ministry of energy came under pressure as shortages begin to surface after easing lockdown and it blamed OMCs for black marketing and hoardings. Show-cause notices were issued to six OMCs.

“Some of these OMCs are supplying even in this crisis and still have reserves as per ceilings fixed by the regulator,” an OMC’s official said, requesting anonymity. “Others seem hesitant to import or sell as the difference between imports and local prices is wider now.” The petroleum division constituted a team to inspect OMCs’ depots and take actions. “In what started as a mismanagement issue of the supply chain has been turned into a black marketing / hoarding controversy,” said the official. “The downstream petroleum industry has over one billion dollars of foreign investment and such handling of the OMCs would jeopardise future investments.”