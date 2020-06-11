Car sales plunge by 75 percent in May amid lockdown

KARACHI: Passenger car sales plunged by 75 percent in May 2020, as compared to the same period last year due to disruption in sales amid lockdown against coronavirus.

May was a short month for car sales, as two major car manufactures Indus Motors and Honda Atlas Cars started their operations on May 19, which shows they had only 13 days of operation in the month.

According to data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Wednesday, passenger car sales dropped 75 percent to only 3,800 units in May-20 from 15,428 units sold during the same period last year.

Passenger car sales in the cumulative period (July-May) dropped by 54 percent to 89,130 units, compared to 192,863 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

In May, 1300cc and above car sales dropped by 89 percent to 802 units only as compared with 7,058 units sold during the same month in the previous year, despite sales of Toyota Yaris during this period. During the 11 months, sales of these cars dropped by 62 percent to 35,330 cars from 93,885 cars last year. Sale of Toyota Corolla decreased by 93 percent to 294 units against 4,069 units sold during May 19, while sale of Honda Civic and City went down by 90 percent to 263 cars from 2,564 units, compared to the same period last year. Suzuki Swift saw a decline of 82 percent to 78 cars only from 425 cars sold last year.

Indus Motor launched its new Toyota Yaris in 1.3 and 1.5 variants in March, but it could not attract sales, as the country went for lockdown soon after its launch. Toyota Yaris saw sale of 167 units in May. During this period, 1000cc cars; Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR, witnessed a drop in sales by 75 percent to 1,308 units against 5,311 units last year. In the 800cc cars category, sales dropped by 45 percent to 1,690 units in May against 3,059 units during the corresponding period last year.

Buses and trucks saw a decline of 47 percent in sales (Jul-May) to 3,380 units from 6,351 units during the same period last year. Sale of jeeps decreased by 54 percent in the period under review, to 3,217 units from 7,009 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Tractor sales decreased by 41 percent to 27,390 units in the 11 months of FY20 (July-May) from 46,771 units during the corresponding period last year.

Rickshaw and motor bike sales dropped by 26 percent to 1.22 million units from 1.64 million units sold last year.

On the other hand, PAMA has shown concern over reports of government relaxing policy for used car imports. PAMA DG in a letter to Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minster for Industries, on Wednesday said that currently Pakistan’s auto sector produced every type of vehicle, while other manufacturers were also setting their plants in the country. Thus, any relaxation in import of used vehicles would be against the economy and investment in the country. “Until recently, unscrupulous dealers were illegally importing used cars/vehicles by abusing the policy meant for overseas Pakistanis, and in the process causing massive flight of foreign exchange through illegal channels of Hundi/Hawala,” said the letter.