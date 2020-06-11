‘Sammy, other WI stars treated like kings in Pakistan’

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: The death of George Floyd in the US due to police brutality has put racism under the microscope everywhere in the world and cricket is no exception.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 and since then there have been global protests.

In the world of cricket several West Indian players have raised the issue underlining the fact that racism exists in the sport.

On Monday, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy sought clarification from his former Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mates over potentially racist language directed at him when he was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from 2013-14.

More recently, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the third cricketer from Caribbean islands after Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle to openly talk about racism. While using hard-hitting words against racial comments around the world, Bravo said he would never ask for revenge but now “enough is enough”.

Both Sammy and Bravo have been featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

A leading PSL personality, however, said that it is unlikely that any West Indian player would ever feel discriminated in Pakistan.

“West Indian stars like Sammy are treated like kings in Pakistan,” Javed Afridi, owner of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, told ‘The News’ in an interview on Wednesday.

“They are naturally flamboyant players and are regarded as match-winners. Pakistani fans love to watch and support them, especially when they are playing in the PSL,” added Afridi.

Sammy has a close association with Zalmi as he has been a part of the team both as player and captain.

“Sammy is treated like a hero by Zalmi fans and he deserves it,” said Afridi.

Bravo’s comments came after the Black Lives Matter campaign came into being after the killing of Flyod. “It’s sad to see what’s going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That’s it,” Bravo told former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa in an InstagXram live chat.

Though Bravo did not mention anything about Sammy’s revelations of racism during IPL, he said they don’t want revenge or war regarding this and only want equality.

“We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over? Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don’t want revenge, war.

“We just want respect. We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That’s what is most important.”