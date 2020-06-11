Hosting of Asia Cup: We are keeping all options open, says PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricket authorities have rejected reports that they have agreed to swap the hosting rights of the Asia Cup, stressing that they are keeping their options open.

Media reports originating from Sri Lanka and India have suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to hand the hosting rights of this year’s Asia Cup to Sri Lanka because of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the reports, it was agreed between the two cricket boards that in return Sri Lanka will surrender its hosting rights to Pakistan.

“Nothing has been finalised yet as far as the hosting of the Asia Cup is concerned,” a top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told ‘The News’.

“We have several options but a final decision regarding the Asia Cup will only be taken by the end of this month,” he added.

Pakistan are supposed to host the Asia Cup — a regional six-nation tournament — in September this year.

But because of India’s refusal to play in Pakistan, chances were dim that the tournament could take place here. The other option for PCB was to host the Asia Cup in the UAE which would mean that India would be a part of it.

However, following the Covid-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka, where the pandemic has been relatively under control, has emerged as a potential candidate to the host the event this year.

However, according well-placed sources, Pakistan are still hoping to retain hosting rights of this year’s event. The PCB officials are willing to stage the event in the UAE.

The UAE hosted the previous edition of the tournament in its 50-over avatar in 2018. However, this year’s contest will be played in the T20 format.