Pak boy to address Global Teens Peace Summit

KARACHI: Haris Ahmad, a 16-year-old boy from Pakistan, has been selected to address Global Teens Peace Summit on June 13-14, 2020, which is being organised under the aegis of Global Peace Institute.

There will be 32 speakers from across the world at the forum.

This was stated by Mian Absar Ali, Global Youth and Peace Ambassador for Sports and Culture Exchange, USA, during an interaction with reporters.

He said it is an honour for Pakistan that Haris, a promising youngster, would address the Global Peace Summit-2020.

Ahmed’s father Ijaz Ahmed, a senior sports journalist, told ‘The News’ that Haris in his speech would focus on peace, tourism and sports.

Ijaz said that his main stance in the speech would be that tourism and sports would only flourish when peace is established.