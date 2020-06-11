ICC to use ‘common sense’ if players pay tribute to Floyd on field

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) could loosen its interpretation of a playing code and take a “common sense” approach to players who may “take a knee” or wear and display slogans as a mark of solidarity to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement — a move that will bring it in line with organisations such as FIFA.

In the past, the ICC has acted when players have made statements that could be considered political. Most recently it disallowed former India captain MS Dhoni from wearing wicketkeeping gloves with the dagger insignia during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni, the ICC said, had breached two clauses of the clothing and equipment regulations: one relating to display of “personal messages” and the other concerning the logo on his glove. Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant-colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army and the dagger is similar to the regimental emblem.

In July 2014, ICC match referee David Boon had asked England allrounder Moeen Ali to remove wristbands bearing the slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”, during a Test against India. Boon told Ali that he was not permitted to wear the bands under the ICC’s Clothing and Equipment regulations, although the ECB had defended Ali’s stance as humanitarian (rather than political). Boon pointed out that teams were not allowed to make such statements during a match.

However, in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the USA, and the feeling of strength it has generated across the world to protest against racism, the ICC will treat displays of solidarity by players on a “case-by-case basis”.

“The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport,” an ICC spokesperson told Cricinfo. “We support players using their platform to appropriately express their support for a more equitable society. We will exercise a common sense approach to the implementation of regulations in relation to this issue and they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the match officials.”

The ICC regulation on statements that veer outside the confines of sport are clear: “Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes.”

The ICC has also listed “guidelines” for determining the nature of the message: “cricket should be used as a tool to bring people and communities around the world together and not as a platform to draw attention to potentially divisive political issues, rhetoric or agendas.” The rules say that each message will be examined on a relevant set of circumstances.