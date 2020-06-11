Younis excited to begin new partnership with Misbah

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: Younis Khan sees the upcoming tour of England as a big challenge especially because it will be played in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the former captain, who has been appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for the tour of England, was positive that his team will can achieve good results there.

“All sports are struggling and new standard operating procedures are being created. It will be difficult for players, for example, who have got used to shining the ball using saliva and other SOPs that they are not used to. Players at times act instinctively, but as supporting staff, we have an important role. It’s a challenge for me too, because we don’t have much time between now and the England series. Touring England is a challenge for all Pakistan teams, and more so now given we all know the quality England have of late,” he told reporters via video link.

“I don’t want to make excuses by saying I don’t have enough time, but these are unusual times. Even if you are to engage with players, you need to keep your distance from them and continue to follow SOPs. We couldn’t even conduct our training camp as normal, and even when we travel we will have to keep our distance from other players. I want to try and get my experience across to the players and for them to be able to benefit from it in the short time we have between now and the England tour. Where there’s a will, a lot can be achieved in a very short span of time,” he said.

Younis said that he felt proud Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s head coach, had chosen him for the role ahead of a tour he believed has always been challenging for Pakistan.

“Misbah and I left cricket together, and what pleases me most is we left on a winning note by winning in the West Indies for the first time,” he said. “He was captain and I was acting captain in a way, by constantly being in the ear of the bowlers. I would love to start off [from] where we finished in the West Indies.

“I’d love to share the dressing room with coaches who were my colleagues in cricket. I’ve played under bowling coach Waqar Younis’ captaincy, as well as under Misbah ul Haq’s captaincy and I was part of a team with Mushtaq Ahmed in the early 2000s. Those who learn from the past and move forward are successful. And we’d like to forget what happened in the past instead of resting on our achievements, and I feel proud to think Misbah chose me to be his partner in the coaching setup and be the side’s batting coach in England.”

Younis said the fact that a batsman of Misbah’s calibre had worked with the side for almost 12 months made his job all the easier. “What is important is I don’t want the players to become double minded or end up giving them conflicting instructions. In the Pakistan batting lineup, Azhar Ali or Asad Shafiq aside, you see a very young team. It wouldn’t help if we confused or over-coached them, and I wouldn’t want to contradict what Misbah has taught them; I’d rather work within what Misbah’s style is and work accordingly.

“Currently, I have a great opportunity. Misbah ul Haq has worked with this side for a year. So the fact that a top batsman has worked with these guys for a year makes the job easier for me. A year or so ago, the PCB tried to give Misbah a big responsibility, and now they’ve started to bring in support staff like myself and Mushtaq Ahmed.”