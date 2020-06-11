WHO warning

We have known for weeks that we have pretty much failed to handle our Covid-19 crisis. And now the WHO has felt compelled to point this out to Pakistan. The UN body has ranked Pakistan among the top 10 countries in the world reporting the highest number of cases of Covid-19. It also says that the hasty opening up of the poorly imposed lockdown in all four provinces did not help matters at all. Doctors and other experts inside the country have been consistently pointing this out. No one has listened to them. Instead, the prime minister has come up with a constant mantra of wishing to ensure the welfare of the poor and also curiously insisting it is the elite of the country who seek a lockdown.

The WHO seeks it too. It has said in its letter written to the four provinces that Pakistan did not meet any of the required prerequisites when it opened its lockdown. It has also said that the positivity rate in the country is extremely high and the surveillance system in place to identify, test, isolate and care for the ill is poor. The WHO has advised that hot spots must be managed and that the virus has already spread to every corner of Pakistan. The opening up of the country during Eid no doubt helped ensure this.

We should never have needed this warning from the WHO. Many within the country were aware of the disaster unfolding before our eyes. The failure of our government to accept it is truly astonishing. The WHO has now suggested a lockdown of two weeks followed by an opening up for a similar period and then a repeat of the cycle. It has also asked Pakistan to carry out at least 50,000 tests a day to determine the true number of those infected and ensure that there is a programme in place to track and trace them. There had already been much criticism within the country by experts and doctors of the decision to relax the restrictions. We now wait to see whether the government takes this advice seriously. Rather than protecting people as the PM insisted he was attempting to do, our policies seem to have put everyone at risk. As doctors are already pointing out, the healthcare system could be close to collapse if the rate of infection continues. It cannot sustain further cases. If we are too unwise to act swiftly, who knows what the future will bring.