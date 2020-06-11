One looks up to a country’s parliamentarians with respect, admiration and hope. It was therefore both astonishing and disappointing to see our Senate pass the following unanimous resolution on June 8, 2020. “The house unanimously passed a resolution seeking issuance of prohibited bore arms licenses to all parliamentarians and grade-20 and above government officers.” Did the Senate ever pass a unanimous resolution for prohibited bore weapons for all labourers, mechanics, postmen or clerks. No, they did this only for themselves and Grade 20 and above officers. They unanimously chose to violate not just their conscience, but also Article 25 of the constitution, which states categorically that, “All citizens are equal before law”.

By 2011, invoking such dubious and self-serving approvals, the parliament of Pakistan had collected 69473 weapons of prohibited bore. It thus already has the unfortunate distinction of being the world’s most well-armed parliament. Most parliamentarians own scores of personal armed guards in blatant violation of Article 256 of the constitution, which prohibits all private militias. Do the parliamentarians wish to treat the people of Pakistan as their minions? Do they want to build a society that believes in 'weapons for some' rather than 'weapons for none'? Is there not a single senator who has the courage and the conscience to publicly reject this unfortunate 'unanimous' resolution and demand that it be rolled back?

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi