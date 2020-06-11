Budgetary woes

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Guiding the budget’ (June 9, 2020). The editorial has thrown ample light on the upcoming budget and has rightly criticised lackadaisical approach to preparing this year’s budget, when the national kitty is empty, and the economy is reeling from the aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic. The main point is that our economic masters are unperturbed by running budget deficits, and any budget which runs a deficit will always place a greater strain on the common man. The annual budget has become an exercise in repetition, while figures may change the structural nature remains the same. The PTI, in its short span in power, has raised the debt to record levels.

The business community is not happy as their advice is ignored and their rebates remain unpaid. As the editorial points out, there is a dire need to double the amount spent on health, education, clean drinking water, sanitation, power and infrastructure so that the common man can benefit. Pakistan has received millions of dollars on account of Covid-19, but the ordinary citizen is suffering more than they suffered under previous rulers. Further poor planning and mismanagement will plunge the country into economic difficulties beyond the comprehensions of the government. We must learn to cut our coat according to our cloth. If we keep accepting and taking loans from the IMF, ADB and other funding agencies we will be selling our country down the river. The only solution to come out of this quagmire is to stand on our own feet and say no to foreign loans.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi