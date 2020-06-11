Crisis of leadership

The PTI-led coalition government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has confused many. The vast majority of our people, with special reference to the educated illiterates and politicians, initially downplayed the impact of the virus; as a result the entire country now lies helplessly in the deadly clutches of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to implement nationwide lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus. Rather, he allowed provinces to decide for themselves what should be done. This has led to an uncoordinated approach across the country and a politics of blame game, despite the magnitude of the health and economic crises in our midst. Our already polarized politics is more acrimonious than ever, it is an alarming situation indeed. Nobody feels safe in this country, children are in a state of fear, and the elderly are in a state of depression and anxiety.

Our media channels keep on talking about Covid-19. Our economy has gone to the dogs and I see extreme poverty rising and out of control hyperinflation. The surging death toll of Covid-19 necessitates that our prime minister must act as the leader of the nation, not as a cricketer or the head of a political party. Pakistan’s economic outlook has deteriorated sharply, people have been hard hit psychologically and financially. Our leaders need to show us a way out of this malaise.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad