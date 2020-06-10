Airlines facing Rs13.744tr loss

MONTREAL: Airlines are set to lose $84 billion (Rs13,744) as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sector’s history, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast, a British wire service reported on Tuesday.

With most of the world’s airliners currently parked, IATA said revenue would likely fall to $419 billion from $838 billion last year.

“Every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

The average loss amounts to almost $38 per passenger flown.

In 2021, IATA warned losses could hit $100 billion as traffic struggles to recover and airlines slash fares to win business. Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, is planning to cut thousands of jobs and has begun laying off pilots and cabin crew as to manage a cash crunch caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, according to five company sources.