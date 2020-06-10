Airlines facing Rs13.744tr loss

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: Airlines are set to lose $84 billion (Rs13,744) as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sector’s history, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast, a British wire service reported on Tuesday.
With most of the world’s airliners currently parked, IATA said revenue would likely fall to $419 billion from $838 billion last year.
“Every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.
The average loss amounts to almost $38 per passenger flown.
In 2021, IATA warned losses could hit $100 billion as traffic struggles to recover and airlines slash fares to win business. Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, is planning to cut thousands of jobs and has begun laying off pilots and cabin crew as to manage a cash crunch caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, according to five company sources.