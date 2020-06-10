Antibiotics do not work against viruses, says WHO

LAHORE: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has again busted certain myths, common impressions and faulty beliefs related to the coronavirus.

The globally-acclaimed health body, with presence in over 176 countries, hence asserts: “Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. The new coronavirus is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment. However, if you are hospitalised for corona, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible”.

Following are some more corona-related myths and common beliefs dispelled by WHO. It states: You can recover from the coronavirus disease. Catching it does not mean you will have it for life. Thermal scanners cannot detect people who are infected with Covid-19. They are only effective in detecting people who have a fever. Drinking alcohol does not protect you against Covid-19 and can be dangerous. The prolonged use of medical masks can be uncomfortable. However, it does not lead to carbon dioxide intoxication nor oxygen deficiency.

While wearing a medical mask, make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally. Do not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp. Medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are flat or pleated; they are affixed to the head with straps or have ear loops.

Adding pepper to your soup or other meals does not prevent or cure Covid-19. Covid-19 is not transmitted through houseflies.

Spraying and introducing bleach or another disinfectant into your body will not protect you against Covid-19 and can be dangerous.

Drinking methanol, ethanol or bleach does not prevent or cure Covid-19 and can be extremely dangerous, as they can harm internal organs.

The 5G mobile networks do not spread Covid-19 as the virus is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees does not prevent the coronavirus disease.

Similarly, cold weather and snow cannot kill the new coronavirus. Taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease. Ultra-violet lamps should not be used to disinfect hands or other areas of your skin as their radiation can cause skin irritation and damage your eyes. Eating garlic cannot help prevent infection from coronavirus. People of all ages can be infected by the novel coronavirus.

However, older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to virus and becoming severely ill.