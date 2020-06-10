‘210 ventilators to be available in Karachi by July end’

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Tuesday claimed that the health department was establishing and upgrading five hospitals in Karachi to increase the number of beds with ventilators and establish High Dependency Units (HDUs).

By the end of July, she said, there would be 210 beds with ventilators available for the COVID-19 patients in Karachi. “We are in the process of upgradation of our existing health facilities and establish new ones to meet the challenge posed by COVID-19. At the moment, we are in the process of upgrading five hospitals to add more ventilators and establish HDUs,” she said in a video message.

At the moment, she said, the health authorities were in the process of completion of two hospitals – one at NIPA where a 200-bed section is likely to be completed by the end of the current month, while a 40-bed hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar is also being completed on a war-footing basis to meet the growing needs of ICUs and HDUs in the province.

Similarly, she added, the Sindh Government Hospital in Liaquatabad and the Sindh Services Hospital on MA Jinnah Road were also being upgraded and ventilators, as well as oxygen supply, was being arranged at these two health facilities.