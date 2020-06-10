4 civilians hurt in Indian firing along LOC

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilian population, the ISPR said on Tuesday.

Due to Indian troops indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, four innocent civilians including two women two children critically injured. The injured citizens were evacuated to nearby medical facility.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire. Injured include Nasreen, age 26 Sandhara village; Ms Rabia, 24 yrs, Dera Sher Khan; Munshi 7, Bamroch and Momna 7 yrs, Dera Sher Khan.

At least seven innocent civilians in Azad Kashmir have lost their lives while around 100 were injured in 1230 ceasefire violations at LoC by Indian troops since start of this year.