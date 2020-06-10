Gen Bajwa, Ashraf Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Kabul on a one-day visit where he held talks with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Bilateral issues, border management, and the

Afghan peace process came under discussion during the meeting. Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq accompanied him, reports Geo News.

Gen Bajwa’s visit followed a meeting with the US Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday.

Both sides discussed current developments in Afghan Peace Process and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.Issues related to facilitation of trade and connectivity also came under discussion. Both sides agreed that a dignified and time-bound return of Afghan Refugees from Pakistan is key towards normalcy.

President Ashraf Ghani expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister of Pakistan for opening of Torkham and Chaman border for allowing Afghan transit goods and facilitating stranded Afghans to return to Afghanistan by land and air routes. The president was also appreciative of the role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process.