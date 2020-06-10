close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
BR
Bureau report
June 10, 2020

Rocket fired mistakenly lands near courts

BR
Bureau report
June 10, 2020

PESHAWAR: An inquiry was ordered on Tuesday after a police official deployed near Central Prison Peshawar fired a rocket that landed near nearby courts and jail. No casualty was reported as the projectile did not go off. An official said that a policeman Saifullah was checking the rocket launcher and fired the rocket by mistake.

