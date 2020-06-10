Japan to provide insecticide to Pakistan to combat locust attack

ISLAMABAD: Apart from assisting Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 contagion, the government of Japan, in collaboration with a Japanese NGO and some private organisations, is all set to provide insecticide to the government of Pakistan to support their efforts for combating the serious threats emanating from the desert locust’s attacks in the agricultural fields of the country.

To this effect, a Japanese NGO (CWS-Japan) will hand over 58 kilo liters of insecticide "Lambda Cyhalothrine EC 2.5" to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) through the CWS-Asia, partner NGO of the CWS-Japan this month to combat desert locusts.

In addition to this, CWS-Japan will also extend support to the Pakistani farmers who have been affected by the desert locust’s invasion.

In this backdrop, Matsuda Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Tuesday visited the NDMA and held a meeting with its Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, to express Japan’s commitment to support the government of Pakistan and its people for minimising the damage caused by desert locusts.