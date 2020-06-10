India must stop atrocities in IHK, says Raja Farooq

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday criticised the silence of international community over the growing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory and said that deteriorating human rights situation should be an eye opener for the world.

Paying glowing tribute to the nine Kashmiri youth martyred by the Indian occupant forces in last 24 hours, the prime minister said that India has announced a war against the unarmed Kashmiris.

He said Indian forces had crossed all limits of brutalities and innocent children were not even safe from their barbarism. “The humanity must be ashamed after witnessing their cruelties”, he added.

He said India was massacring the Kashmiri youth by disconnecting the held valley from the outside world.

He said Indian government was patronising such violence against the Kashmiri Muslims.

The prime minister feared that if world didn’t take notice and intervened to halt the Indian aggressive actions against innocent Kashmiris, a great human tragedy could bear in the catastrophic situation.