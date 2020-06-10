close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2020

Six labourers burnt alive in oil refinery fire

FAISALABAD: Six labourers were burnt alive in a fire that erupted in an oil refinery at Thikriwala and Abbaspur Link Road on late Monday night. Workers Farid Mazhar of Chak 251/JB, Mochiwala, Zahid Latif of Sardarpur, Kabirwala, Hazar Khan of Kot DG Khairpur, Rashid Latif of Haji Kot, Dera Ghazi Khan and two others were burnt alive in the fire. Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Waseem, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahadat Ali, Sheikh Kamran, Muhammad Azam and four other labourers suffered critical burns and were shifted to the burn unit of the Allied Hospital where condition of five workers is stated to be critical.

