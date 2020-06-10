58 corona deaths in Punjab in a single day

LAHORE: Punjab witnessed deadliest day yet with 58 fatalities in a single day Tuesday since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the province.

The death of another 58 patients raised toll to 773 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 40,819 with the addition of 1,916 new infections in the province.

So far 283 fatalities have been reported from Lahore, 157 Rawalpindi, 76 Faisalabad, 72 Multan, 39 Gujranwala, 27 Sialkot, 19 Gujrat, 18 Rahim Yar Khan, 15 Bahawalpur, 11 Sargodha, nine Sahiwal, six Nankana Sahib, five Toba Tek Singh, four each Sheikhupura and Dera Ghazi Khan, three each Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali and Muzaffargarh, two each Attock, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Rajanpur and Narowal and one each from Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Okara and Lodhran.

Out of 1,916 new cases, 967 have been reported from Lahore, 210 Faisalabad, 143 Multan, 118 Rawalpindi, 58 Sialkot, 43 Sahiwal, 40 Dera Ghazi Khan, 38 Toba Tek Singh, 35 Jhang, 34 Gujranwala, 33 Hafizabad, 27 Rahim Yar Khan, 23 Bahawalnagar, 22 Muzaffargarh, 19 Bahawalpur, 17 Kasur, 14 Attock, 13 each Vehari, Sheikhupura, Okara and Gujrat, four each Khanewal and Mianwali, three each Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar, two each Chiniot and Lodhran and one each from Nankana Sahib and Narowal.

So far 20,173 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,226 Rawalpindi, 2,844 Multan, 2,817 Faisalabad, 1,836 Gujranwala, 1,223 Sialkot, 1,091 Gujrat, 779 Dera Ghazi Khan, 578 Sargodha, 558 Sheikhupura, 531 Bahawalpur, 503 Muzaffargarh, 490 Rahim Yar Khan, 458 Hafizabad, 385 Kasur, 313 Jhelum, 255 Vehari, 233 Sahiwal, 214 Mandi Bahauddin, 210 Bahawalnagar, 208 Nankana Sahib, 199 Lodhran, 180 Toba Tek Singh, 165 Attock, 163 Khushab, 152 Layyah, 142 Narowal, 137 Bhakkar, 133 Jhang, 130 Okara, 101 Khanewal, 99 Mianwali, 91 Chiniot, 80 Pakpattan, 76 Rajanpur and 46 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 37,949 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 299,097 tests have been carried out in the province. Out of these, he said, 40,819 have been tested positive for the virus. He said 12,528 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 12,252 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said lowest number of cases, 609, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said 8,296 patients have recovered and returned home, 773 died while 31,752 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.