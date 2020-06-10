Airlines facing Rs13.744tr loss

MONTREAL: Airlines are set to lose $84 billion (Rs13.744 trillion) as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sector’s history, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast, a British wire service reported on Tuesday.

With most of the world’s airliners currently parked, IATA said revenue would likely fall to $419 billion from $838 billion last year.

“Every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said. The average loss amounts to almost $38 per passenger flown.

In 2021, IATA warned losses could hit $100 billion as traffic struggles to recover and airlines slash fares to win business.

“Airlines will still be financially fragile in 2021,” De Juniac said, predicting “even more intense” competition.

The French government has pledged 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) for the country´s aviation industry, where thousands of jobs are on the line.

Troubled Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific has announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) government-led bailout plan -- a sweeping proposal that will inject liquidity and keep it afloat, as the government takes a small stake in the firm.

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, is planning to cut thousands of jobs and has begun laying off pilots and cabin crew as to manage a cash crunch caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, according to five company sources.