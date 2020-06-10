Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Countrywide protest of journalists continues

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protest of the workers of Jang and Geo Group, representatives of civil society, lawyers and workers of the political parties against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued on 88th consecutive day on Tuesday.Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, speakers called for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said that purpose of arrest of the Editor-in-Chief was to put the media in chains. They said that the government wanted to put the media into chains to mute the voice of free media by using the NAB.

During Lahore’s protest, journalists and employees of Jang/Geo Group said the Supreme Court of Pakistan is constitutionally bound to take notice of restrictions being imposed on media by a fascist government led by Imran Khan.

Jang Group Editor Shaheen Qureshi led the protest and demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The protesters rejected the NAB and PTI government alliance aimed at targeting media houses. Shaheen was flanked by representatives of Punjab Union of Journalists.

The protesters demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and also release of outstanding dues the government owes to media groups.

In Karachi, the Jang/ Geo Action Committee condemned the incarceration of Jang Geo editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and resolved to continue their protest movement until his release.

The meeting was held at the Jang Union Office on II Chundrigar Road in which All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga, The News Union president Saeed Muhiuddin Pasha, Javed Press Union general secretary Rana Yusuf were present while former Karachi Union of Journalists president Fahim Siddiqui and TNU general secretary Dara Zafar joined it through call. The meeting discussed coordination with the Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore stations where journalist unions have been organizing daily protests and resolved to continue the campaign until the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The media workers also continued protest against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Peshawar.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.

Criticising the government and the NAB for implicating Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case, they said the rulers should hold accountability of the corrupt.

Terming unjust the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 88 days, the speakers pointed out that the editor of the major media group was detained without completing the investigations process.

Resident Editor Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalists, Shah Zaman, Iqbal Hussain Awan, Jaffar Shah and others vowed to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands. They asked the government to release their withheld funds so that thousands of employees could be given monthly salaries. They said such tactics could not pressure media and its workers into submission.

In Batkhela, journalist community and teachers of private educational institutions staged a protest against the government and the NAB against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Holding the protest rally outside the Malakand Press Club in Batkhela, the protestors said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was implicated in a fabricated property case. They were critical of the rulers for employing pressure tactics against the Jang Group to toe the government line.

The speakers termed the arrest a conspiracy and demanded the government to withdraw the case forthwith.