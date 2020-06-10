close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
NR
News Report
June 10, 2020

Locusts bigger economic threat to Pakistan than corona

ISLAMABAD: Swarms of locusts spreading across Pakistan are emerging as a bigger threat to the economy than the coronavirus pandemic, with the pests threatening farm output, livelihoods and food security. The locust-invasion now covers an area of 57 million hectares in a country with a total crop area of 23 million hectares, said Falak Naz, director general of crop protection at the Ministry of Food Security and Research. While not all the areas infested now are crop lands, the insects are moving fast, he said, reported foreign media on Tuesday.

