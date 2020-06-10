47 more test positive for coronavirus

BAHAWALPUR: Forty-seven more people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Bahawalpur district. Reportedly, three Covid-19 patients died. Now total number of coronavirus patients, has risen to 562, including 38 doctors in Bahawalpur district on Tuesday. Talking to reporters, district health authority’s focal person Dr Muhammad Zakir, said coronavirus related deaths have reached to 17 and 39 coronavirus patients are admitted to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur and 27 are in stable condition and 7 are in critical condition