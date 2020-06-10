4.2m Pakistanis say they suffered from malaria in past year: survey

ISLAMABAD: Gallup Pakistan has shared the “Health Statistics Report on Prevalence of Malaria, Hepatitis and TB in Pakistan” with findings from “Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement Survey (2018-19)”.

This was the 11th round in a series of large nationally representative household surveys carried out in the country since 2004. The survey involves in-house interviews with approximately 115,000 respondents in nearly 24,000 households selected through multistage random sampling in the four provinces of Pakistan. The survey found that 2 percent or 4.2 million Pakistanis say they suffered from malaria in the past year.

Almost all of them (99 percent or 4.2 million) sought some form of treatment for malaria. Treatment seeking was within appropriate time (24 hours or less) for 2.3 million cases. 1.9 million malaria cases say that they had delayed treatment (more than 24 hours) that can increase risk of complications. About 3 percent or 6.4 million people say they were tested for hepatitis in the last year.

41 percent of those tested i.e. 2.6 million say that they were diagnosed with hepatitis B/C in the past year.

Only 8 percent i.e. 25.5 million people say that they take any precautionary measures against hepatitis B/C.

One percent or 2.1 million people say that they were diagnosed with tuberculosis in the past year.

39 percent of these people (819, 000) were diagnosed with tuberculosis again in the past year (possible re-infection or untreated TB from the past).

35 percent or 74 million people in Pakistan have no idea how tuberculosis is transmitted and 27 percent or 57 million Pakistanis do not know that tuberculosis can be cured.